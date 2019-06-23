× Man found dead in Hillcrest, prompting homicide investigation

SAN DIEGO – A man was found dead in Hillcrest early this morning, San Diego homicide detectives said.

A black man between the ages of 25 and 30, with trauma to his upper body, was found at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday by a passerby who was walking near Albert Street and Upas Street. The person called 911 and tried to perform life- saving measures until relieved by paramedics.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Homicide Detective Lt. Anthony Dupree of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim has not been identified. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.