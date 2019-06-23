Iowa tries to collect $35 seatbelt fine issued to runaway 29 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa -- Minnesotan Amy Rush was a runaway in 1990 when she hitched a ride with an older man through Hamilton County. When the man was pulled over for speeding, she got a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt.

Twenty-nine years later, the state is still trying to collect on that ticket -- but Rush said she’s not paying up. Reflecting on the incident, Rush said the seatbelt shouldn’t have been the officer’s first concern. “I was a runaway. The officer that pulled us over, not only did he not see an ID or license from me, but he never inquired more about me at all. For all they knew, I was with a deranged psychopath or something,” Rush told WHO.

About 15 years ago, the state sent a letter to Rush's parents' house saying she owed $35 dollars for the ticket. Back then, she decided she wasn’t going to pay. Now, living just outside St. Paul, Rush was surprised to get a letter a few days ago saying a debt collection agency was still trying to get the money. “I've almost considered driving down the two-and-a-half hours to talk to a judge to tell him how absolutely ridiculous this is and what a waste of taxpayer money this has been for 15 years. I can't imagine the postage they've paid on following me around, trying to get this $35,” Rush said.

West Des Moines lawyer Mark Pennington said if she doesn't pay, she can expect the letters to keep coming. There's no statute of limitations on these kinds of fines. “If you have an unpaid fine, it's not going to go away; it's going to be there until you pay it. If it's there they'll eventually try and get it. Sometimes they don’t, but sometimes they do,” Pennington said.

Iowa's debt collection agency can withhold state taxes and can refuse to renew vehicle registration for those with outstanding debts. Since Rush is a Minnesota resident, the only real action the state can take is to issue an arrest warrant. Pennington said if it was him, he would just pay the ticket and be done with it. Rush said that's not going to happen.

“I told them they can keep sending me mail and wasting more money because I'm not paying it,” Rush said.

The Iowa Judicial Branch said Rush can come to Hamilton County to speak with the magistrate and ask for the ticket to be forgiven. If she doesn’t, Iowa requires a third-party debt collector to continue with debt collection proceedings.

Rush won’t be alone if she doesn't pay. In 2017, Iowa's third-party collection agency was only able to collect about $13 million of the state's estimated $37 million of outstanding debt.