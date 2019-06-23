Grocery store workers to vote Monday on strike

SAN DIEGO — Local members of the United Food and Commercial Workers union will vote Monday on whether or not to strike against Vons, Ralphs, Albertsons and Pavilions, UFCW Local 135 said.

The June 24 vote was scheduled earlier this month. Union members interested in participating will have opportunities to cast their votes during three meetings scheduled for 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Event Center.

In an official statement published on its website, the UFCW cited negotiation delays as one of the reasons behind the vote. The union’s reasoning also included an expired contract, slashed cashier wages, small wage increases and decisions that put the employees’ “healthcare plan at risk of bankruptcy.”

The grocery chains maintained in multiple reports that they are continuing to negotiate with UFCW representatives.

Grocery union workers have voted on similar strikes in recent years. In 2016, the UFCW called a vote to strike against the same chains. The grocery worker union strike of 2003 and 2004 lasted nearly half a year.