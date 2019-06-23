Foul ball hits woman’s head at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — A fan was struck in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium Sunday but was expected to recover.

The incident happened in the bottom of the first inning of the team’s game against the Colorado Rockies, when Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger was at the plate.

The woman was sitting four rows from the field down the first-base line, just beyond protective netting that extends to the end of the visiting dugout, according to ESPN. She was hit by a sharp line drive by Bellinger, who checked on her between innings.

She remained in her seat and was given an ice pack, but left a short time later. A spokesman for the Dodgers said the woman was taken to a hospital “for precautionary reasons.”

Last season, a 79-year-old woman died after being hit in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium.

Linda Goldbloom was struck on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 29, just a week after her 79th birthday, according to Los Angeles County coroner’s records. The coroner listed her causes of death as acute intracranial hemorrhage and blunt force trauma.

Goldbloom, the mother of three children and grandmother of seven, was struck in the top of the ninth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN, which reported the woman was seated with her husband of 59 years and brother- and sister-in-law in the loge level on the first-base side. The ball traveled over safety netting protecting those in lower seats, ESPN reported.