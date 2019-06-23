Driver seriously injures woman struck while pushing stroller

Posted 1:34 PM, June 23, 2019, by

A 22-year-old woman was pushing her four-month-old son in a stroller when she was struck by a car.

SAN DIEGO — A woman pushing her baby in a stroller was seriously injured Saturday when a car hit them on a sidewalk in Otay Mesa West, police said.

The 22-year-old woman was pushing a stroller holding her four-month-old son on the sidewalk at 3600 Palm Ave. at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The driver of a Toyota Corolla lost control of his car and struck the sidewalk, according to officials with the San Diego Police Department.

The car allegedly continued eastbound through the Grissom Street intersection and struck the woman and the stroller. The baby was not injured, but the woman suffered leg injuries requiring surgery, police said.

The driver complained of pain to his right hand. Traffic Division officers are investigating the accident.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.