Cardi B, Drake lead nominees heading into BET Awards

LOS ANGELES — Four months after collecting her first career Grammy Award, rapper Cardi B will carry a leading seven nominations into Sunday’s presentation of the 2019 BET Awards, including best female hip-hop artist and two nods for best music video.

Drake will check into the ceremony with five nominations. Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. Cole are nominated for four awards each.

Cardi B will battle for best female hip-hop artist with Kash Doll, Lizzo, Megan, Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma. Among the men, Drake leads the nominations list, which also includes the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down in South Los Angeles on March 31. Also nominated are 21 Savage, J. Cole, Meek Mill and Travis Scott.

Hussle will be posthumously honored during the ceremony with the BET Humanitarian Award, recognizing the “spirit of uplift he evoked in the community, his work as a devoted son, brother, father, partner, friend and all- around community advocate and philanthropist, musician and businessman.” DJ Khaled, YG and John Legend will perform a tribute to Hussle during the show.

Cardi B has a pair of nominations for best video: one for “Money” and another for her Bruno Mars collaboration “Please Me.” Drake is also in the category for “Nice for What,” while 21 Savage and J. Cole are nominated for “A Lot. Rounding out the category are Childish Gambino for his Grammy- winning hit “This is America” and The Carters for “Apes**t.”

On the acting side of the awards, Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali are nominated for best actor, along with Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Anderson, Michael B. Jordan and Omari Hardwick. Competing for best actress are Issa Rae, Regina Hall, Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish and Viola Davis.

The awards will be presented at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Here is a complete list of nominees:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyonce

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

Migos

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage Feat. J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott feat. Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Tyga Ft. Offset, “Taste”

Best Male Hip-hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip-hop Artist

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video of the Year

21 Savage feat. J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B, “Money”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “Nice For What”

The Carters, “Apes**t”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

Album of the Year

“Astroworld,” Travis Scott

“Championships,” Meek Mill

“Ella Mai,” Ella Mai

“Everything Is Love,” The Carters

“Invasion Of Privacy,” Cardi B

Best New Artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell, “All Of My Life”

Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”

Best International Act

Aka (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category)

Headie One (U.K.)

Jok’air (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (U.K.)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Teniola Apata (Africa)

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Youngstars Award

Caleb Mclaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Best Movie

Blackkklansman

Creed II

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

Sportswoman of the Year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys, “Raise A Man”

Ciara, “Level Up”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Janelle Monae, “Pynk”

Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor, “Rose In Harlem”

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award