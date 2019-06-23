Cardi B, Drake lead nominees heading into BET Awards

LOS ANGELES — Four months after collecting her first career Grammy Award, rapper Cardi B will carry a leading seven nominations into Sunday’s presentation of the 2019 BET Awards, including best female hip-hop artist and two nods for best music video.
Drake will check into the ceremony with five nominations. Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. Cole are nominated for four awards each.
Cardi B will battle for best female hip-hop artist with Kash Doll, Lizzo, Megan, Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma. Among the men, Drake leads the nominations list, which also includes the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down in South Los Angeles on March 31. Also nominated are 21 Savage, J. Cole, Meek Mill and Travis Scott.
Hussle will be posthumously honored during the ceremony with the BET Humanitarian Award, recognizing the “spirit of uplift he evoked in the community, his work as a devoted son, brother, father, partner, friend and all- around community advocate and philanthropist, musician and businessman.” DJ Khaled, YG and John Legend will perform a tribute to Hussle during the show.
Cardi B has a pair of nominations for best video: one for “Money” and another for her Bruno Mars collaboration “Please Me.” Drake is also in the category for “Nice for What,” while 21 Savage and J. Cole are nominated for “A Lot. Rounding out the category are Childish Gambino for his Grammy- winning hit “This is America” and The Carters for “Apes**t.”
On the acting side of the awards, Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali are nominated for best actor, along with Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Anderson, Michael B. Jordan and Omari Hardwick. Competing for best actress are Issa Rae, Regina Hall, Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish and Viola Davis.
The awards will be presented at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Here is a complete list of nominees:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Beyonce
- Ella Mai
- H.E.R.
- Solange
- SZA
- Teyana Taylor
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Anderson .Paak
- Bruno Mars
- Childish Gambino
- Chris Brown
- John Legend
- Khalid
Best Group
- Chloe X Halle
- City Girls
- Lil Baby & Gunna
- Migos
- The Carters
Best Collaboration
- 21 Savage Feat. J. Cole, “A Lot”
- Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
- Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
- H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
- Travis Scott feat. Drake, “Sicko Mode”
- Tyga Ft. Offset, “Taste”
Best Male Hip-hop Artist
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Meek Mill
- Nipsey Hussle
- Travis Scott
Best Female Hip-hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Kash Doll
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Remy Ma
Video of the Year
- 21 Savage feat. J. Cole, “A Lot”
- Cardi B, “Money”
- Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
- Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
- Drake, “Nice For What”
- The Carters, “Apes**t”
Video Director of the Year
- Benny Boom
- Colin Tilley
- Dave Meyers
- Hype Williams
- Karena Evans
Album of the Year
- “Astroworld,” Travis Scott
- “Championships,” Meek Mill
- “Ella Mai,” Ella Mai
- “Everything Is Love,” The Carters
- “Invasion Of Privacy,” Cardi B
Best New Artist
- Blueface
- City Girls
- Juice Wrld
- Lil Baby
- Queen Naija
Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell, “All Of My Life”
- Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
- Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
- Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”
- Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”
Best International Act
- Aka (South Africa)
- Aya Nakamura (France)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Dave (U.K.)
- Dosseh (France)
- Giggs (U.K.)
- Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category)
- Headie One (U.K.)
- Jok’air (France)
- Nesly (France)
- Octavian (U.K.)
- Sho Madjozi (Africa)
- Teniola Apata (Africa)
Best Actress
- Issa Rae
- Regina Hall
- Regina King
- Taraji P. Henson
- Tiffany Haddish
- Viola Davis
Best Actor
- Anthony Anderson
- Chadwick Boseman
- Denzel Washington
- Mahershala Ali
- Michael B. Jordan
- Omari Hardwick
Youngstars Award
- Caleb Mclaughlin
- Lyric Ross
- Marsai Martin
- Michael Rainey Jr.
- Miles Brown
Best Movie
- Blackkklansman
- Creed II
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
- The Hate U Give
Sportswoman of the Year
- Allyson Felix
- Candace Parker
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
- Kevin Durant
- Lebron James
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Stephen Curry
- Tiger Woods
BET Her Award
- Alicia Keys, “Raise A Man”
- Ciara, “Level Up”
- H.E.R., “Hard Place”
- Janelle Monae, “Pynk”
- Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”
- Teyana Taylor, “Rose In Harlem”
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
- Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
- Drake, “In My Feelings”
- Ella Mai, “Trip”
- J. Cole, “Middle Child”
- Travis Scott feat. Drake, “Sicko Mode”