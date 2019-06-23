Bomb squad called to test explosive material found in Valencia Park home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALENCIA PARK -- The San Diego Fire Bomb Squad detonated explosive materials Saturday that were found inside a home in Valencia Park.

It was the same home in which a man was injured in an explosion that also involved gunpowder Friday.

"While medics were attending to the man's injuries they found some chemicals and police were called," San Diego Fire Battalion Chief Steve Salaz said.

According to Salaz, the man, who has not yet been named, told authorities while he was in the hospital that he found instructions to make the explosive substance on the internet. Salaz did not know the condition of the man.

Authorities evacuated at least two homes as they conducted their investigation. "According to our bomb techs, they had to shut down the operations for awhile because they were walking into a minefield," Salaz said.

Weapons and substances consistent with those used in a methamphetamine lab were also found in the home, Salaz said.