3 people taken to burn center after Jamacha-Lomita fire

SAN DIEGO — Three people were transported to the UCSD Medical Center Burn Center in Hillcrest after a fire broke out in a Jamacha-Lomita residence Sunday evening, the San Diego Fire Department said.

Firefighters were responding to a fire alarm at 8137 Dodie Street just after 6 p.m. Sunday when they saw people trying to help a woman with serious burns get out of her home. Firefighters said the woman had burns on a large portion of her body, and two of the neighbors who were helping her suffered from smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and determined that the fire had damaged a bedroom, an air conditioning unit and a bed.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. No updates were immediately available about the three individuals transported to the burn center.