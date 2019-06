× 2-year-old drowns in backyard pool

OCEANSIDE — A 2-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Saturday, police said.

A witness told Oceanside police the girl fell into the pool in the 1800 block of Morena Street sometime Saturday. Family members pulled the child from the pool and began CPR until police and paramedics arrived.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she died as a result of drowning.