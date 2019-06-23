× 1 killed, several injured in La Jolla shooting

La Jolla, Calif — A person was killed and at least three other people were injured when gunfire rang out in La Jolla on Sunday morning, San Diego police confirmed.

The deadly shooting happened near a Jack In The Box west of 7500 Draper Avenue around 12:39 a.m., police said.

A person responsible for the shooting was not in custody, police said.

The cause of the shooting was under investigation.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.