1 hospitalized after box truck crash in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. — A box truck carrying furniture ended up on its side after a crash with two pickup trucks Sunday, fire officials said.

The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday on San Vicente Road near Hanson Lane in Ramona. One person was taken to a hospital after the crash, Cal Fire spokesman Thomas Shoots said. It was unclear from which of the three vehicles the hospitalized person came.

Two people were inside the cab of the box truck. The other two involved in the crash were the drivers of the two pickups.

A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the box truck from San Vicente Road. Officials said the road would be reopened once the truck had been towed,