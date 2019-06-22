Suspect at large after deadly fight with other man

SAN DIEGO — A man in his 40s or 50s died at a hospital this morning from injuries he suffered in a fight in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego.

According to Lt. Anthony Dupree of the San Diego Police Department, officers responded to a call of an assault occurring in the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard about 1:10 a.m. and located the victim, who had trauma to his upper body.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital by San Diego Fire Department paramedics, where he later died, Dupree said. A preliminary investigation determined the victim and another man got into a shouting match that escalated into a fight, resulting in the victim’s death, he said.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 20s to 30s, last seen wearing a black shirt and dark jeans, carrying a skateboard and running from the scene, Dupree said.

Anyone with information about this deadly fight was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

