Mick Jagger back onstage less than 3 months after heart surgery

CHICAGO, Ill. — Mick Jagger gave Chicago a performance to remember Friday night.

It’s been less than three months since the 75-year-old legend had heart surgery — but you can hardly tell by the moves he unleashed in the first stop of The Rolling Stones’ U.S. tour.

The band postponed the initial kickoff date after Jagger underwent a heart valve replacement procedure in early April. The tour was originally set to begin April 20 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jagger now appears to have fully recovered. Thousands of fans were thrilled to see him back onstage for the first performance in the tour.

Michael Tarm, who was at the concert, described the singer as a “sprinting, spinning, prancing Mick Jagger.” “No sign of Jagger illness here. Jagger being Jagger,” Tarm said on Twitter.

The band is scheduled to perform again Tuesday at Soldier Field in Chicago.