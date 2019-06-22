Driver with road rage shoots at other car

SAN DIEGO — A driver fired shots at another car in Clairemont Mesa Saturday in a road rage incident, police said.

A motorist told police he was fired on by another motorist at about 3 a.m. on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard after the two drivers got into an altercation on the road. The gunshots blew out the victim’s passenger side window, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Police continued to investigate the shooting, and no arrests have been made. The shooting suspect’s vehicle description has not been released.