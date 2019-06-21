LOS ANGELES -- There's a new mobile game based on the world of Harry Potter -- and it comes from the same people who brought us Pokemon Go. Rich Demuro has the latest on Niantic's new game, which launched June 21, 2019.
‘Wizards unite’ in Niantic’s new Harry Potter game
-
Vans unveils Harry Potter sneaker collection
-
High tech workout machine combines weightlifting, virtual trainer
-
Karaoke to ‘massage guns’: The latest gadgets from Shanghai
-
‘Game of Thrones’ hits a new ratings high with season 8 premiere
-
A rare Harry Potter book just sold for almost $100,000.
-
-
‘Game of Thrones’ finale sets new viewership record
-
Apple announces death of iTunes, iPhone dark mode and more
-
Virginia, Texas Tech: NCAA men’s final is set
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Instagram account shatters world record
-
Warriors investor who pushed Raptors player barred from rest of Finals
-
-
US dominates in 3-0 Women’s World Cup win over Chile
-
San Francisco becomes first US city to ban facial-recognition technology
-
Walmart will deliver groceries straight to your fridge