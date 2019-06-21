‘Wizards unite’ in Niantic’s new Harry Potter game

Posted 12:37 PM, June 21, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES -- There's a new mobile game based on the world of Harry Potter -- and it comes from the same people who brought us Pokemon Go. Rich Demuro has the latest on Niantic's new game, which launched June 21, 2019.

