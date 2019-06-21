Wind advisory extends through Friday, warns of driving risks

SAN DIEGO — Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County mountains and deserts again Friday and could cause hazardous driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a wind advisory for the mountains and deserts, which was originally set to expire at 7 a.m. Friday, but has been extended to 9 p.m. Friday.

The winds blowing to the west and southwest Friday are expected to range from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of 50 mph possible along the desert mountain slopes, forecasters said.

Driving conditions could be impacted by blowing dust and debris, according to the NWS. Drivers of high-profile vehicles were advised to be particularly wary of using desert roads, especially along Interstate 15 across the high desert.

The strong winds are expected to continue through late Friday morning, then gradually subside before another round of strong winds begins late this afternoon, forecasters said.

A low-pressure system will spread cooling inland Friday, but warmer weather is expected this weekend once the system weakens and moves east.

High temperatures Friday will be 69 degrees at the beaches and inland, 67 to 72 in the western valleys, 63 to 73 in the mountains and 90 to 95 the deserts.