ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A vehicle hit a tree near the Reidy Creek Golf Course in Escondido Friday morning, police said.

Officials with the Escondido Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle colliding with a tree near North Broadway and Country Club Lane on Friday at about 6:47 a.m. Police said the injuries suffered in the accident were serious but did not confirm the extent of the damage.

Check back for updates on this developing story.