Suspect jailed in murder of South Bay homeless man

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A homeless man was behind bars Friday for allegedly killing another homeless man in a South Bay commercial district, authorities reported.

Two women walking in the 1400 block of Broadway in Chula Vista found the body of 56-year-old Ivan Velez on the roadside shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Velez had suffered suspicious traumatic injuries, Capt. Phil Collum said.

On Thursday, officers arrested John Douglas Terrell, 53, on suspicion of murdering Velez.

Collum declined to disclose the victim’s cause of death or a suspected motive for the slaying. The captain did say the two men apparently had been acquaintances.

Terrell was being held in San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.