SAN DIEGO -- A new summer pro-am basketball league featuring the best local high school, college and professional players will tip off this weekend at Miramar College.

San Diego Swish is a six-week event backed by the NCAA that pairs up and coming stars with pro's from across the world and even those in the NBA.

St. Augustine grad and former NBA champion Jelani McCoy stopped by the FOX 5 studio to explain the summer program.