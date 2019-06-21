Reversing car hits, hospitalizes pedestrian

SAN MARCOS — A woman was hospitalized Friday morning with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in San Marcos, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 2:10 p.m. Thursday to reports of a vehicle that had struck a 74-year-old pedestrian at 1607 Grandon Ave., according to Sgt. Nicholas Maryn of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A preliminary investigation determined a 73-year-old woman was backing up the vehicle when it struck the victim, Maryn said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, he said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash, Maryn said.

The sheriff’s San Marcos Traffic Division investigated the crash.

