Pearl Hotel to host events throughout the summer

SAN DIEGO -- The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma is hosting an array of events this summer, from a summer kickoff event this weekend celebrating Negroni Week to weekly "Dive-In" movie nights that guests can enjoy by the pool. Tabitha Lipkin joins us with more.
