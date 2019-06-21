Pearl Hotel to host events throughout the summer

SAN DIEGO -- The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma is hosting an array of events this summer, from a summer kickoff event this weekend celebrating Negroni Week to weekly "Dive-In" movie nights that guests can enjoy by the pool. Tabitha Lipkin joins us with more.

