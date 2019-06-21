Navy SEAL charged with murder was targeted for being ‘old school,’ attorney says

SAN DIEGO — The attorney for a Navy SEAL charged with murder says his client has been targeted by younger SEALs who want to get rid of him.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Eddie Gallagher, 40, is accused of fatally stabbing a prisoner, posing for a photo next to a corpse, shooting at non-combatants and then intimidating other SEALs so they would not report him while deployed in Mosul, Iraq, in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Gallagher’s attorney, Tim Parlatore, told the court Friday that a small group of younger SEALs wanted to get rid of their chief and they found a way to do that.

“This entire case was built on a small group of people that had personal animosity towards Eddie Gallagher,” Parlatore said, adding the animosity stemmed from Gallagher being an “old school, hard-charging warrior.”

“The younger millennial SEALs were just there to say they were SEALs,” Parlatore said.

Testimony is scheduled to continue Monday. The prosecution has said it’s possible it will rest its case Tuesday or Wednesday.