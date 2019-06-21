× Miguel’s Cocina closes Eastlake location after 15 years

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Employees at Miguel’s Cocina, a Mexican eatery by The Brigantine, Inc., learned that the restaurant’s Eastlake location would be shutting down just hours before it permanently closed its doors on Thursday.

A noticed posted at the entrance said Miguel’s Cocina — which operated on Eastlake Parkway in Chula Vista’s Eastlake neighborhood — said the restaurant decided to “permanently close the location” after 15 years of operation.

A message sent to FOX 5 by an employee at the location said the decision to close the restaurant was made just hours before employees were notified. “Your [sic] very welcome to apply ant [sic] any Brigantine, Miguels or Ketch,” the message said.

Mike Mortin, CEO of The Brigantine, Inc., told FOX 5 general staff were given severance checks while employees in management positions were moved to other locations.

Mortin said the company had the option to renew their lease for another 10 years at the Eastlake location, but decided to move forward with different opportunities.

The Brigantine, Inc., competed with Sunroad Enterprises and Fish Market Restaurants, the latter in partnership with Anthony’s, to secure a 40-year lease for prime waterfront real estate in October 2017. The entire project is expected to cost $20 million and bring four new restaurants to the North Embarcadero Area.

