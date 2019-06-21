× Man sentenced for deadly stabbing outside 7-Eleven

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man who fatally stabbed another man in the chest outside an El Cajon 7-Eleven store was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison Friday.

Antonio Muro, 30, was convicted by a jury last month for the July 28, 2018, killing of David Durbin, 25. Muro approached Durbin unprovoked and plunged a knife into his chest just after 2 p.m. that day at the 7-Eleven near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Jamacha Road, according to Deputy District Attorney Clayton Carr.

Durbin died at Sharp Memorial Hospital less than an hour later.

According to the prosecution’s trial brief, Muro and the victim were engaged in an altercation five to six days before the killing, which involved Muro punching Durbin and trying to run Durbin over with his car. At some point, Durbin threw a pair of bolt cutters at Muro’s windshield, shattering it.

Prosecutors say Muro killed Durbin in retaliation for the shattered windshield.

At trial, he testified he stabbed Durbin in self-defense and that he was “petrified” of Durbin following their prior altercation. Muro said he “just swung wildly” and was not intending to seriously hurt or kill Durbin, just that he wanted to be left alone and was worried the victim would hurt him at some point in the future.

He later threw the murder weapon into the ocean from a pier near Imperial Beach, he testified.

The trial brief states that after the stabbing, he spent the remainder of July 28 playing slots at Pala Casino. He was arrested the following day in Spring Valley.

Jurors convicted him of first-degree murder, plus an allegation of using a knife in the killing.