Man injured in gunpowder explosion

SAN DIEGO — A hazardous material team was called out to a home in Valencia Park after a man was injured in an explosion involving gunpowder Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Valencia Parkway, according to San Diego police. The man said he was playing with gunpowder when it exploded in his lap, causing bleeding from his head and his hand.

The man was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for his injuries.

A hazardous materials team is at the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.