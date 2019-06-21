SAN DIEGO -- The new exhibit "Legendary Drag Queens of San Diego" will feature elaborate costumes and focus on the historical significance of drag. Tabitha Lipkin has more from the San Diego History Center.
‘Legendary Drag Queens of San Diego’ opens at San Diego History Center
-
A peak inside the new “Seadragons & Seahorses” habitat at Birch Aquarium
-
San Diego International Boat Show returns to Spanish Landing
-
Tabitha Lipkin takes a dive at Turtle Reef with SeaWorld San Diego
-
New brunch spot Morning Glory opens in Little Italy
-
Coronado Island Marriott shows off its new redesign in time for summer
-
-
Honoring the fallen: Mt. Soledad Memorial Day Ceremony
-
San Diego Urban Wineries preps for ‘Sip the City’ weekend
-
Beekeeping with Girl Next Door Honey
-
‘Summer Sundown Safari’ extends Cheetah Run hours at Safari Park
-
Live demonstration shows off Harbor Police in action
-
-
SeaWorld debuts newest roller coaster ‘Tidal Twister’
-
Summer Camp STEM programs at Code Ninjas in Chula Vista
-
Disney on Ice Presents “World of Enchantment” at Pechanga Arena