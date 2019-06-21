‘Legendary Drag Queens of San Diego’ opens at San Diego History Center

The @SanDiegoHistory has a new exhibit called “Legendary Drag Queens of San Diego”! Coming up on @fox5sandiego we are talking about the history of fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ community right here in America’s Finest City! #SoSanDiego 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/XXjwwF2dwX

— Tabitha Lipkin (@TabithaLipkin) June 21, 2019