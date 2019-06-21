SAN DIEGO -- This interactive, three-dimensional textile environment resembles a giant hammock of colorful crocheted circles, open pockets and hanging pendulums. Children are able to move through one pocket after another until they reach a colorful expanse where they can run, slide, bounce and rest. Tabitha Lipkin has more.
Largest ‘whammock’ in the U.S. opens at New Children’s Museum
