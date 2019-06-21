LAPD officer on administrative leave after deadly Corona Costco shooting

CORONA — The off-duty officer accused of shooting and killing a man last week after an altercation at a Costco store in California is on administrative leave, his department said.

Officer Salvador Sanchez is on leave as the Los Angeles Police Department conducts an administrative investigation into whether his use of deadly force “complied with LAPD’s policies and procedures,” the agency said Wednesday in a news release.

Sanchez was holding his young child while shopping with his family on June 14 at the store in Corona, California, where he allegedly was assaulted by Kenneth French, police have said.

Sanchez fired his gun, killing French, 32, and injuring two others.

The officer’s gun is the only weapon in the case, police have said.

The attack on Sanchez was unprovoked and stemmed from an argument, Corona police have said. LAPD officials early this week said they had begun an administrative investigation and were working with Corona police.

French was nonverbal and had an intellectual disability that would have prevented him from starting an argument, said his cousin, Rick Shureih, according to the Los Angeles Times. Shureih was not at the Costco and did not witness the incident.

The two others who were shot were French’s parents, Russell and Paola French, Shureih told the newspaper. Shureih has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Sanchez suffered minor injuries in the incident, and his child was not injured, Corona police have said.