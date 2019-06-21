Former Gov. Jerry Brown endorses Todd Gloria for mayor

SAN DIEGO — Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, announced Friday that he has received the endorsement of former Gov. Jerry Brown in his bid for mayor of San Diego.

Brown served four terms as governor of California, from 1975-83 and from 2011-19. In between those terms, Brown also served as the mayor of Oakland from 1999 to 2007. Gloria entered the state Legislature in 2016 and worked with Brown at the tail end of his gubernatorial tenure.

“As a former governor and mayor of a big city, I know how important it is to have experienced leaders who aren’t afraid to do the right thing,” Brown said. “Todd Gloria will be that kind of leader for San Diego.”

Gloria has racked up dozens of endorsements from state and federal officials since entering the race in January, including the Assembly’s Democratic caucus, Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego and Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego. Current Gov. Gavin Newsom has yet to endorse a candidate in the race.

“During his tenure, Gov. Brown demonstrated bold, progressive leadership and left the state on strong economic footing,” Gloria said. “He proved to be an effective, pragmatic leader for California, and that’s what I will be as mayor of San Diego.”

The mayoral race also includes San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry and activist Tasha Williamson, although a Republican has yet to enter the race for the technically nonpartisan position. San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey, an independent, has been floated as a possibility to jump into the race at some point during the summer, as well.

Bry and Gloria have received the most high profile endorsements in the race. Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, former Assembly candidate Sunday Gover and former district attorney candidate Genevieve Jones-Wright have all endorsed Bry since she launched her candidacy in January.