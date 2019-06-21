Dairy Queen celebrates Summer Solstice with free ice cream cones

EDINA, Minn. — Dairy Queen is ringing in the official start of summer on June 21 by offering customers free ice cream cones.

The ice cream chain is offering free small regular or dipped cones with any purchase in celebration of the Summer Solstice.

Interested customers must have the Dairy Queen app downloaded onto their phone and can confirm from there which locations are participating in the giveaway. Dairy Queen is also running a mobile game and sweepstakes through its app, in which participants can win prizes ranging from gift cards to trips to Universal Orlando Resort.