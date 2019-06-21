County’s unemployment rate is lowest since June 2017

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in May, matching the county’s lowest unemployment rate for any month since at least June 2017, according to data released Friday by the California Employment Development Department.

The county’s unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percent month-over-month, from a seasonally adjusted 3% in April to 2.8% last month. At this time last year, the county’s unemployment rate also fell to 2.8% before spiking above 3.5% in June.

Nonfarm industries added 9,000 jobs from 1,501,600 in April to 1,510,600 in May, while farm jobs stayed steady at 9,000 both months. Most industries showed modest job gains while the repair and maintenance, information and financial activities industries each lost between 100 and 300 jobs from April to May.

The leisure and hospitality industry gained 4,100 jobs month-over- month, the most of any industry in the county. The professional and business services and manufacturing industries were the only other industries to add at least 1,000 jobs in May, gaining 1,700 and 1,000 jobs, respectively.

“We know the San Diego business community is still optimistic about the economy,” said Sean Karafin, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce’s vice president of policy and economic research. “Particularly employers in innovation and health care which are both industries that are growing consistently.”

Nonfarm employers around the county have added 25,600 jobs from May 2018 to May 2019, according to the EDD, while farm employment fell from 9,500 in May 2018 to 9,000 last month. Total nonfarm employment increased from 1,485,000 to 1,510,600 in that same time span.

Education and health services jobs increased 8,700 year-over-year, the most of any industry in the county. The manufacturing, professional and business services, leisure and hospitality and government sectors also showed job gains of at least 3,700 from May 2018 to last month.

The trade, transportation and utilities industry lost 3,200 jobs from May 2018 to last month, the only industry in the county to lose more than 600 jobs year-over-year. The mining and logging, information and financial activities industries also lost jobs, according to the EDD.

Statewide unemployment remained at 4.2% in May, unchanged from the state’s rate in April as well as May 2018.

Nationwide, unemployment held at 3.6% in May, the same rate as April, and down from 3.8% in May 2018.