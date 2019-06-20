× Wrong-way freeway crash jams rush hour traffic

SAN DIEGO — A head-on crash on Interstate 805 slowed rush hour traffic in the South Bay Thursday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:10 a.m. on southbound I-805 near Palm Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said. A red sedan was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway when it collided with a Jeep, according to a CHP incident log.

#SigALert – South 805 at Palm Ave wrong way driver head on crash. Left two lanes BLOCKED. #SDtraffic pic.twitter.com/LfXyhN42qH — SanDiegoTraffic (@deanoftraffic) June 20, 2019

A SigAlert was issued around 5:35 a.m. shutting down the left two lanes near Palm Avenue. Traffic was backed up in the area for over an hour before officials cleared the lanes around 7 a.m.

FOX 5 has reached out to authorities to confirm whether anyone was injured.