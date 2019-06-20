Wind gusts pose driving danger in parts of county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County mountains and deserts Thursday and could cause hazardous driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the deserts.

Wind speeds Thursday are expected to range from 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 mph possible along the desert mountain slopes, forecasters said.

Driving conditions could be impacted by blowing dust and debris, according to the NWS. Drivers of high-profile vehicles were advised to be particularly wary of using desert roads, especially along Interstate 15 across the high desert.

A low-pressure system is expected to spread cooling inland Thursday and high temperatures Friday are expected to be 15 to 25 degrees below average in the mountains and valleys, forecasters said.

High temperatures Thursday will be 65 to 70 degrees at the beaches and inland, 72 to 77 in the western valleys, 72 to 82 in the mountains and 99 to 104 the deserts.