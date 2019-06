SAN DIEGO — A tanker overturned and spilled about 300 gallons of ethanol near SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley Thursday afternoon.

It happened at 3:20 p.m. near Mission Village Drive and San Diego Mission Road, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. A hazardous materials team was called out to the scene.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.