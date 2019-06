SAN DIEGO — Jalen McDaniels’ decision to forgo his college eligibility at San Diego State paid off as the Charlotte Hornets selected the former Aztec in the second round of Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

Going 52nd overall, McDaniels finished his sophomore season before deciding to hire an agent and pursue his chances in the NBA. The 21-year-old helped SDSU reach the NCAA tournament in 2018 after winning the Mountain West Tournament Championship.