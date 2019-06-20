Prices keep dropping ahead of gas tax hike

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 32nd consecutive day, a little more than a week before a tax increase will hike prices by about 6 cents per gallon.

Thursday marked the 44th time in the past 45 days that it got cheaper to fill up across the county, decreasing 1.4 cents to $3.741, its lowest amount since April 5. The average price has dropped 35.9 cents over the past 45 days, including 1.1 cents on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

A roughly 6-cent increase per gallon in the state’s gas tax, a planned adjustment that is built into the way California taxes gasoline, takes effect July 1.

Each year, the state’s excise tax is adjusted up or down based on prices. The changes, including this year’s increase, are mapped out on a chart provided by the Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

The 5.6-cent increase brings the tax to 47.3 cents per gallon and will remain in place until June 2020.