Police chase ends in arrest when BMW driver hits tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A BMW driver was finally arrested after leading officers on a chase through the Mid-City area of San Diego, hitting a parked car and then smashing into a tree.

The chase started early Thursday morning when the driver refused to pull over for officers, San Diego Police Department said. The driver reached speeds of up to 60 miles per hour as he sped through City Heights side streets, briefly getting on Interstate 805 before exiting at Home Avenue.

Police said a short time after getting off the freeway, the driver lost control, hit a parked car and smashed into a tree, knocking it over.

The driver was then arrested. Police did not confirm details about the driver's injuries.