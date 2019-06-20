Man admits providing thousands of fentanyl pills to drug dealers

SAN DIEGO — A Riverside man pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Thursday to distributing thousands of fentanyl pills throughout Southern California.

Marcell Travon Robinson III, 31, faces a 10-year minimum mandatory sentence for providing the pills to multiple area drug dealers over a three-year period, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Robinson was arrested by Naval Criminal Investigate Services — or NCIS — last October, following an NCIS investigation into fentanyl distributors.

Robinson’s guilty plea comes with an agreement to forfeit $148,334 in cash and “several” firearms seized by investigators. He is slated to be sentenced Aug. 23.

“This is a very serious warning to dealers and users: You are gambling with your lives,” U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said. “To dealers, my office is very aggressively pursuing fentanyl distributors. To users, the drugs you are taking probably are not what you think.

They are likely to be laced with deadly fentanyl, and may be the last thing you ever do. Don’t make this costly mistake.”