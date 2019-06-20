Gunman stabs man, steals his phone before firing gun

SAN DIEGO — An argument between two men escalated Thursday into gunfire, a robbery and a stabbing that sent one of them to a hospital, San Diego police reported.

Two pair were quarreling in the 1100 block of Watwood Road in the Jamacha-Lomita area about 11:30 a.m. when one of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other three times in the upper body, according to Officer Tony Martinez.

The assailant then snatched the victim’s cellphone and fled, he said. When the wounded man gave chase, the thief pulled a handgun and fired off a shot at him, missing, Martinez said.

Patrol officers responding to the violence found the victim near the scene of the assault. Medics took him to a trauma center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the dispute between the men was unclear.

“It is possible that the (assailant) and the victim know each other,” Martinez said.