Grand Jury report responds to concerns about electric scooters

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego County Grand Jury released a report Thursday listing recommendations in response to an influx in electric scooters in San Diego.

The report recorded 44 collisions and 13 serious injuries in 2018. The Grand Jury pointed to a lax regulator system that lets the companies leave the safety and operational liability in the hands of the operators.

The City of San Diego has already paid out $1.7 million in damages caused by scooter accidents.

The city will impose new regulations on July 1. Key components of the regulations include: