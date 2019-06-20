Explore San Diego: Path to nirvana

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. – Surrounded by wilderness, in the middle of nowhere, a quiet road paves the way to finding your inner peace. The Lieu Quan Meditation Center is sacred ground.

A place both grand and low-key. A place known by few but loved by all. A place so mysterious, we had a hard time finding information about it.

It’s home to four large statues, carved out of granite from Vietnam. They symbolize the main stages of the Buddha’s life – from birth and enlightenment to nirvana – a state of ultimate peace and freedom.

The sculptures are magnificent, yet modest. Each one is adorned simply by incense, accompanied by a plaque and prayer.

The monastery opened in 2000 with a simple goal: to give people a peaceful place to commune with nature and reflect on the Buddha’s teachings. The landscape is barely touched. Simplicity, humility — two key themes of Buddhism.

We’re told the owner is a Vietnamese reverend in Los Angeles who does not want a lot of attention. Occasionally, monks stop by for basic maintenance.

Everyone is welcome here, regardless of religion. There’s only one simple request: please respect the space.