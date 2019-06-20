Big Bay Boom: Introduction

The Big Bay Boom podcast series takes an inside look at the biggest fireworks show on the West Coast, talking to the people who make it happen and to those who broadcast it all across Southern California. We hear from Sandy Purdon, the man who founded the Big Bay Boom 4th of July Fireworks Show, as well as Sam Bruggema, the man behind the fireworks, and Tim Ney of the Armed Services YMCA, which is the beneficiary of the money raised through the show.

We also hear from the team at FOX 5 San Diego, which broadcasts the fireworks from as far south as Tijuana and as far north as Santa Barbara. They talk about how it all comes together and what happened the night everything went off at once — known now as the Big Bay Bust.