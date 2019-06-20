In this episode, we hear from Sandy Purdon, the founder of the Big Bay Boom, and Sam Bruggema, the man behind the fireworks. They talk about what it takes to put together the biggest fireworks show on the West Coast, the challenges that come with it, why they do it and what happened on the night that everything went off at once — the mishap seen ‘round the world: the Big Bay Bust.
Big Bay Boom: From Spark to Show
Big Bay Boom: Introduction
