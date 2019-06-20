Big Bay Boom: From Spark to Show

Posted 3:50 PM, June 20, 2019, by

Andrew Luria, Raoul Martinez and Kathleen Bade

In this episode, we hear from Sandy Purdon, the founder of the Big Bay Boom, and Sam Bruggema, the man behind the fireworks. They talk about what it takes to put together the biggest fireworks show on the West Coast, the challenges that come with it, why they do it and what happened on the night that everything went off at once — the mishap seen ‘round the world: the Big Bay Bust.

