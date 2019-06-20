80-acre brush fire burning on Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A brush fire spread across swaths of open terrain on the grounds of Camp Pendleton late Thursday afternoon, authorities reported.

Base officials said the blaze broke out in the eastern reaches of the sprawling Marine Corps installation and had scorched about 80 acres as of shortly after 5 p.m., but no structural threats were reported.

Civilian firefighters were helping military personnel extinguish the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.