80-acre brush fire burning on Camp Pendleton

Posted 5:14 PM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03PM, June 20, 2019

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A brush fire spread across swaths of open terrain on the grounds of Camp Pendleton late Thursday afternoon, authorities reported.

Base officials said the blaze broke out in the eastern reaches of the sprawling Marine Corps installation and had scorched about 80 acres as of shortly after 5 p.m., but no structural threats were reported.

Civilian firefighters were helping military personnel extinguish the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.317842 by -117.320512.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.