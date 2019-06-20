1 dies after being pinned underneath vehicle at campground

POTRERO, Calif. — A person was killed late Thursday afternoon in a vehicle accident at a campground in the far southern reaches of San Diego County.

The victim, described only as male, was fatally injured about 5 p.m. when a vehicle rolled or fell off a trailer and pinned him underneath it at Potrero County Park, northeast of Tecate, according to the California Highway Patrol and sheriff’s officials.

The victim died at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.