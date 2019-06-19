Wait times down at Disneyland, as Star Wars attraction draws away crowds

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Now may be a great time to visit Disneyland, as long as you don’t plan on spending time at the park’s new Star Wars attraction.

Disneyland’s new Star Wars: Galaxy Edge opened May 31 to long lines, and packed crowds waiting for a glimpse of a detailed and movie-accurate 14-acre playground. It is so popular, that other areas of the Anaheim theme park are being ignored, leading to substantially reduced wait times, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Wait times at all other attractions in Disneyland fell to 28 percent to about 14 minute during the first week after the Star Wars land opened, according to the Union-Tribune. The week before, the average wait time was about 20 minutes. During the same week in 2018, wait times averaged 26 minutes.

