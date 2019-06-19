Study: More than 40% of young people ditch deodorant

SAN DIEGO — A new study reveals that nearly half of the young people in the U.S. are doing away with deodorant.

A new poll from YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, found nearly 41 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds are ditching deodorant. That percentage was even higher for people ages 25 to 34 years old.

The study reports that young’uns simply don’t think they need to wear it, despite dermatologists encouraging deodorant use at least once a day, YouGov said.

Millennials and Gen Zers don’t lack hygiene in other areas, according to YouGov. They surpass other age groups when it comes to washing their hair every day, for example.

Pop star Justin Bieber, 25, and the company Schmidt’s Naturals used the poll to announce a new deodorant. Relying on baking soda to absorb sweat, the deodorant is plant-based and contains no chemicals, the company claims.

The vegan deodorant hits shelves in fall 2019.