South Bay little league in danger of losing field to parking lot

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Chula Vista National Little League is in danger of losing another field on the Harborside Elementary School campus.

Last year, the Chula Vista School District, took back one of the fields on the campus near Palomar and Naples streets and turned it into a parking lot for staff and parents. Now, it wants to take a second field from the league for additional parking.

The league is hoping the district changes its mind. It says the field, used by T-ballers, is vital to its survival.

"With another field being taken away, that would lead to the -- in no uncertain terms -- demise of our league," an unnamed coach said during the Chula Vista School Board meeting Wednesday night.

The district says it will continue to maintain two other fields on campus. Both fields were recently refurbished at the expense of the district.

"We've had a long-standing partnership with Chula Vista National and that will continue," said district spokesperson Anthony Millican.

Millican also told FOX 5 they have offered space at a nearby school, but the league says that won't work. Another idea is to move the field to a park next door, but the league says that could take years and money it doesn't have.

In the meantime, the field, which is now fenced off and full of weeds, will likely be paved over by September.