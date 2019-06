LA MESA, Calif. — Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Urgent Care closed early Wednesday evening due to a possible measles exposure, according to a hospital official.

The urgent care closed at 5:45 p.m., Bruce Hartman, director of marketing and communications for Sharp Grossmont Hospital, confirmed to FOX 5 in an email. The location normally closes at 8 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.