San Diego celebrates Rey Mysterio Day

SAN DIEGO -- Wednesday marks the second official Rey Mysterio in San Diego, honoring the world champion wrestler from San Diego.

The San Diego City Council proclaimed June 19 in honor of Mysterio, whose real name is Óscar Gutiérrez, in 2018.

Chula Vista has also named the day in honor of Gutiérrez:

Congrats to Rey Mysterio who was honored by #ChulaVista City Council proclaiming June 19 as Rey Mysterio Day! The famous WWE pro wrestler is actively involved with his city, school district, #MakeAWish & Autism Awareness. Artist @PakoPablos presented a great piece. #ThisIsChula pic.twitter.com/SNI7VUuAAZ — City of Chula Vista (@thinkchulavista) June 12, 2019

The wrestler was born and raised in South San Diego. He is widely regarded as the greatest cruiserweight wrestler of all time and is known for his high-flying Lucha Libre wrestling style. Mysterio, who named his signature move "619," has won many wrestling championships and gives back to the community by organizing and participating in charity events.

In honor of the day, we're bringing back the video from when Mysterio took down FOX 5's Raoul Martinez: